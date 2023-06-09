Spotify predicts songs of summer 2023

Music streaming giant Spotify has predicted songs that will be turning up the heat on the platform this summer.



From David Guetta to Selena Gomez, from Dua Lipa to Taylor Swift these projections span a diverse variety of vibes, genres, and time periods with sources spread all across the globe.

Spotify’s official Songs of Summer predictions are powered by a variety of factors like streaming stats, present trajectory, and prospective forecasts derived from listenership data from around the world.

The music streaming service also revealed this week’s top 5 tracks for Pakistan. These include “Phir Aur Kya Chaiye” by Sachin-Jigar and Arijit Singh, “Still Rollin” by Shubh, “Obsessed” by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma, “Mi Amor” by Sharn, 40k and The Paul as well as “No Love” by Shubh.

Here’s the complete list of Spotify’s 2023 Songs of Summer predictions: