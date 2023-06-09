Madonna, Sam Smith release steamy duet 'Vulgar'

Sam Smith and Madonna have joined forces for a steamy collaboration titled "Vulgar," released on Friday. The track features both artists celebrating their sensuality through lyrics.

With lines like "All black in stripper heels, move like Madonna" and "Let's get into the groove, you know just what to do," Smith and Madonna exchange verses, highlighting their confidence and allure.

Following their Grammys performance, Madonna and Smith recorded "Vulgar" with a team of producers, including Ilya, Cirkut, Omer Fedi, Ryan Tedder, Jimmy Napes, Smith, and Madonna's vocal producer and engineer, Lauren D'elia.

While maintaining the thematic connection to Madonna's speech, "Vulgar" takes a new direction. Madonna's self-referential lines add a touch of humor to the track.

For Sam Smith, "Vulgar" marks their first release since their album "Gloria" earlier this year, which showcased a departure from their previous smooth R&B sound. The North American leg of Smith's "Gloria the Tour" is scheduled to kick off next month.

Last August, Madonna released a comprehensive 50-track retrospective compilation titled "Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones" in anticipation of her global "Celebration" world tour, focusing on her chart-topping hits.

Additionally, Madonna has made several guest appearances recently, collaborating with artists such as The Weeknd and Christine and the Queens.

