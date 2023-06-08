Tylor Swift's ex Matty Healy reacts to rock legend Noel Gallagher's criticism

Matty Healy, who recently split with Taylor Swift after brief romance, has reacted to Noel Gallagher's brutal criticism.

Healy has bitten back at Gallagher after the rock legend's recent savage attack on him. The beef between the rockers stemmed from an interview last month, in which the Oasis icon branded The 1975 singer "a slack-jawed f***wit" and his band "s**t".

It was a no-nonsense retort to Healy's previous claims that Noel and his brother Liam should set aside their differences and reunite. The 56-year-old also revealed his angry reaction to The 1975 winning in the Best Rock category at the BRIT Awards.

Healy has now hit back at Noel in his own way, saying he only 'writes albums to promote his interviews'.

Noel told NME in May: "I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, ‘Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this s**t?’ They were both going, ‘Oh no, this is f****g s**t’.



"The 1975, Best Rock Band? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is… I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not f****g rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it."

The musician, on stage last night in Dublin, revealed Coldplay’s Chris Martin and U2's Bono had been remarkably supportive in recent week.

He told fans: "Noel Gallagher called me a ‘slack-jawed f**kwit’… I love Noel Gallagher."

Taking a swipe at the rocker, Matty said: "The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews."



Then he told his rival: "But we love you Noel. Get Oasis back together!"

Matty reportedly wanted to 'settle down' with Swift prior to their reported break-up recently, with him said to have been seeing a "long-term future" with her.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly ended their rumoured relationship, with a source later telling the Mirror that the pair "still care" for each other.