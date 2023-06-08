Blink49 Studios team up with Khaled Hosseini’s literary agency

Blink49 Studios has recently teamed up with Khaled Hosseini’s literary agency, Transatlantic.



According to the Deadline, Blink49 will gain access to Transatlantic’s author and IP roster to produce original projects under the agreement.

The outlet reported that literary agency features Hosseini along with Iain Reid, Marissa Stapley, Naben Ruthnum, Katherena Vermette, Amy Stuart, MG Vassanji, Karma Brown, Jesse Thistle, Zoe Whittall, Samra Habib and Catherine Hernandez.

Blink49 said the Transatlantic deal is a “first of its kind in Canada”.

“Transatlantic represents some of the best-selling authors and storytellers working in Canada, the U.S. and internationally,” said Blink49 CEO John Morayniss.

Morayniss added, “By fostering a close-working relationship, we’ll provide Transatlantic clients with significant opportunities and upside to bring their stories to a global television audience.”

Meanwhile, Blink49’s account includes Hallmark’s rodeo-themed family drama series Ride, CTV’s Sight Unseen from Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions and an adaptation of upcoming novel Hold My Girl.

