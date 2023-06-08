Elle Fanning and Jenna Ortega weigh in on typecasting women in Hollywood

Elle Fanning and Jenna have recently weighed in on typecasting in the entertainment industry.

During their appearance on Variety’s Actors on Actors, Elle and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega addressed how women are put in the “boxes” in movies or shows.

Fanning told Ortega, “I have been reading scripts, they love describing women as ‘badass’ and ‘strong’.”

“Like they know everything because they are strong women,” remarked All the Bright Places actress.

Fanning disclosed, “I don’t want to watch that! I’m not like that.”

“I love complicated women. I want to play evil women,” revealed the Super 8 actress.

Fanning mentioned, “That messiness… I tried to bring in the Catherine (The Great) because she is not always right all the time.”

Ortega agreed with Fanning as she pointed out, “When you are watching a project, you want to feel the characters are representatives that you are seeing of yourself on the screen that is relatable or attainable.”

“It is hard to develop some sort of admiration or connection with women when they are written two-dimensional,” remarked Ortega

Fanning added, “To be strong women, you have to be this… again putting us in the boxes.”