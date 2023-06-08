Jahangir Tareen officially announces new political party

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Jahangir Tareen (centre), Aleem Khan (left) and Imran Ismail are seen during the presser on June 9, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — GeoNews/YouTube

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen officially announced on Thursday his new political party called “Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party”.

“We are laying a foundation of a new political party — Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party,” announced Tareen at a news conference flanked by former PTI leaders including Aleem Khan, Imran Ismail and others on Thursday.

Tareen, who is a former close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and played a major in the formation of the PTI –led government in 2018, said that he joined politics to play his role for the betterment of the country.







— This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.