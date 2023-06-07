Gigi Hadid wants to work in Indian movies?

Gigi Hadid has started following renowned Indian filmmaker Karan Johar days after she visited the South Asian country to promote her fashion line with a major brand.

The supermodel, who was seen rubbing shoulders with the superstars like Shahrukh Khan during her visit, called her first trip to India "unforgettable".

She used her social media to promote the event where Zandaya, Tom Holland and may other western celebrities were present.

The event also featured Penelope Cruz, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

A look at Gigi's Instagram shows that following her India visit, the model has started following celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar.

She is followed by more than 78 million people on the Facebook-owned application. The sister of model Bella Hadid is following only 1457 people on the app.