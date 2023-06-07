Harry to leave for US as he is no longer required to appear in court after testimony

Prince Harry finished his testimony in a UK court on Tuesday as his father King Charles returned from Romania.

The father-son duo was unlikely to meet given the state of their relationship after Prince Harry's attacks on the royal family in his book.

Harry came to the end of his two days´ cross-examination by a lawyer for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), which publishes The Mirror.

The Duke of Sussex was likely to go the airport to return to the United States as he was no longer required to attend the hearing because his testimony was finished.

Earlier, Harry appeared emotional as he came to the end of his two days´ cross-examination by a lawyer for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), which publishes The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People.

"It´s a lot," the 38-year-old prince replied in a barely audible voice after his own lawyer David Sherborne asked him how having to relive upsetting episodes of his life in court had made him feel.

Harry and several other claimants allege the titles engaged in "illegal information gathering", including intercepting phone voicemails, to write dozens of stories about him.

"I believe phone hacking was at an industrial scale across at least three of its (MGN´s) papers and that is beyond doubt," Harry said under renewed questioning by MGN lawyer Andrew Green.

If that was not accepted by the court, he added, "I would feel some injustice".

Pressed on why he was singling out MGN, Harry said he believes alleged hacking elsewhere was on a lesser scale and that it "started at Mirror group".

He also revealed that part of the motivation for the lawsuit was a desire to do something about the "hate that was coming towards me and my wife" in recent years.