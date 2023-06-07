Pakistan, China, Iran hold maiden talks on fighting terrorism

Policemen stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — AFP/File

Pakistan, China and Iran on Wednesday held the first meeting of “Trilateral Consultation on counter-terrorism and security” in the Chinese capital Beijing, announced the Foreign Office spokesperson.

The Pakistani side was represented by Director General (Counter-Terrorism) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abdul Hameed, the Chinese side was led by Director General of the Department of External Security Affairs at the Chinese Foreign Ministry Bai Tian, and the Irani side was led by Assistant to the Foreign Minister and Director General of South Asia at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seyed Rasoul Mosavi.

As per the spokesperson, the delegations held detailed discussions on the regional security situation, particularly the threat of terrorism faced by the region.

“Based on the outcome of these consultations, they decided to institutionalise the Trilateral Consultations on counter-terrorism and security for which further details will be worked out,” said the spokesperson.

Later, DG Hameed and DG Mosavi also called on Assistant Foreign Minister of China Nong Rong.