Jenna Ortega says she tends to find herself in ‘trouble’ for her authenticity

Jenna Ortega opens up on scrutiny from social media, saying she finds herself in trouble for being authentic

Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega and The Great’s Elle Fanning recently had a candid chat about all things work. Both actresses opened up about the pressure from social media and called it “toxic.”

In a recent Variety feature, Ortega, 20, and Fanning, 25, interviewed each other on topics like bad auditions, being child stars, and the “manipulative” side of social media.

Discussing social media, Ortega said that it can be "manipulative" and shared that she can easily find herself in hot waters due to her authenticity.



“Because I naturally tend to be sarcastic or dry, it’s very easy for me to find myself in trouble.”

The Wednesday alum added that she wishes to show the world her true self, “I want people to be able to get to know the people behind the camera and realize that people should never be put on a pedestal. And the more I’ve been exposed to the world, people prey on that and take advantage of that.”

“They see your vulnerability and twist it in a way that you don’t always expect. [Starts to cry] It’s so strange. Sorry, I didn’t mean to do this.”

“I still have this really intense urge to be human and honest and authentic. Another thing about this industry is you get in front of a camera and people want you to be something else — where it’s ‘Have more energy’ or ‘Could you smile?’”

“I would rather people see me cry and do whatever than be something I’m not,” she concluded.