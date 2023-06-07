Tallulah Willis on how 'hard' it was to comprehend Demi Moore's marriage to Ashton Kutcher

Tallulah Willis got candid about the hard time she went through when her mother Demi Moore tied the knot with Ashton Kutcher.

Demi and Bruce Willis’ daughter got candid about the time the Indecent Proposal actor started dating the No Strings Attached star.

The 29-year-old said the fact that her mother “chose” Ashton over her sent her into a “total dumpster fire” during the premiere episode of Stars on Mars.

During the first episode of the Fox reality series, Tallulah was asked about her life growing up with “extremely famous parents” by her co-star Ronda Rousey.

The Whole Ten Yards star responded that she never fully understood how famous her family was until Demi sparked romance with Ashton at the time when she was only eight.

"It was, like. 2003, [and] my mom had just started dating Ashton," Tallulah recalled. "It was that moment, a lot going on, and I really went inside of myself. That did send me into, like, a total dumpster fire. It was really hard, and I’m still unpacking."

"Everyone left the house and it was just me living there," Tallulah added, before speaking of her mother. "I know that she does [love me], one hundred percent, but in that moment you're hurt, and you can't fathom that someone that loves you would do that to you, and would choose others more than you."

However, years after they got divorced in 2013, Tallulah said she has finally come to terms with the "other side" of the trauma she went through at the time and now has nothing but love for herself and her family.

Previously, Demi and Bruce’s other daughter, Rumer Willis, also shared her views on the A Few Good Men star’s marriage to That '70s Show actor.

"So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away," she said during an episode of Red Table Talk in 2019.

However, as for Ashton, he never uttered a negative word for Demi and Bruce’s girls and even claimed that he makes a “conscious effort” to stay in touch with Tallulah, Rumer, and their sister Scout.

"I love them, and I'm never going to stop loving them, right? And respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them,” he said during Marc Maron’s podcast.