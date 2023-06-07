Johnny Depp receives 1M settlement fee from ex-wife Amber Heard after libel case

Johnny Depp has finally received the $1 million Amber Heard owed him after he won the bombshell defamation case against her a year ago.

The Aquaman star covered the $1 million settlement with help of her insurance company, according to court documents filed by Heard’s lawyers, as per Radar Online.



Heard lost the libel case against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor after the jury found out that she, in fact, defamed the star with her domestic abuse accusations.

The Rum Diary actor was told to pay $15 million in settlement ($10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages) to Depp after their six-week-long trial ended.

However, the exes reached a settlement after the verdict was announced as Heard agreed to pay Depp $1 million but her insurance companied denied to cover the settlement fee on her behalf.

New York Marine and General Insurance Co. said that they won’t be paying the fee because the actor committed a "willful" and "malicious" act of misconduct by defaming her husband.

Meanwhile, Depp’s former lawyer Camille Vasquez also confirmed that Heard has cleared the settlement fee in an interview with People Magazine.

"Ms. Heard did pay Mr. Depp, not the other way around. I want to make that very, very clear," Vasquez said. "The judgment still stands. It will always still stand for the remainder of time.”

She added, “And Mr. Depp will be donating the money that Ms. Heard paid to settle the appeal to a number of charities. Case closed, and we couldn't be happier about it for him in the best possible way.”