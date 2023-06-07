Al Pacino reacts publicly first time on GF Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Noor Alfallah will give birth to Al Pacino's fourth kid

Al Pacino is over the moon about his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah's pregnancy as he for the first time commented on the news.

"It's very special," the Oscar winner told paparazzi in the video as he walked.



The Scarface star also said about the excitement of the news, "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

Meanwhile, the reports were doing rounds detailing the 82-year-old questioning her younger girlfriend's loyalty, and asking her to take a paternity test due to some of The Godfather actor's health issues which may cause infertility.

But, Alfallah's results came in positive, confirming the megastar to be the father, according to TMZ.

Previously, the pair sparked romance rumours when they were seen getting dinner last April.

But, multiple sources confided to Page Six that the pair had been dating since the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Al Pacino shares three children with two different partners