What's Tom Cruise cake? John Travolta leaves fans confused with latest video

John Travolta left his fans confused with his latest Instagram video where he is seen eating a cake.

The Hollywood star said the cake being made in the video is known as "Tom Cruise gift cake"



Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Re-creating the famous Tom Cruise gift cake."

A large number of fans asked what was the Tom Cruise cake.

For those unaware, this is apparently the cake Tom Cruise sends to all of his friends during the holidays.

It's famously delicious and his favorite but he can seldom have it, so he gifts it. According to some fans Tom Cruise enjoys it by proxy through his friends and makes them eat the calories.

It is also said that The "Top Gun" star sends celebrities a vegan coconut cake from a baker in Los Angeles.







