‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror” says Kim Woodburn

She insistently called for the host of over a decade to be removed from the show

Media personality Kim Woodburn launched yet another attack on host of This Morning Holly Willoughby amid the Phillip Schofield scandal. She insistently called for the host of over a decade to be removed from the show.

The 81-year-old former celebrity cleaner gave her take on the situation hours after Willoughby made her return to the show for the first time since Schofield’s removal. Woodburn was asked if she believed Willoughby’s statement expressing her concern for Schofield and her sadness over the whole situation.

Woodburn responded, saying: “Absolutely not, she's one little b**ch. Why did she have to mention that he told lies? It's been done and said, he's lost his job. Why is she rubbing it in? She should be fired.”

She was then asked why she had an issue with the host, as she has put her on blast several times before as well. “Look, I've worked with Holly, I've been on the sofa with them three or four times. I never liked the way she behaved and I never liked the way she opted out of everything – I couldn't stand it.”

She also gave her take on whether This Morning should be ended entirely.

“I have very mixed emotions about that. A nice morning show with families and mums sitting there is a nice thing… This show is so tainted and gross. I don't want to see it go off but I think it should. 'I think it should come back in a different format with different people. It's been so ruined by Schofield but let's not give up and let's start again. It should be taken off, and reviewed, and a decent show put back on.”