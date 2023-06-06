Lewis Capaldi prioritizes mental health, cancels all shows

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has announced that he will be taking a three-week break to focus on his mental health.

The decision comes in order to focus on his well-being before his performance at Glastonbury Festival on June 24.

In a message shared on social media Capaldi expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received during the promotion of his new album but admitted to struggling both mentally and physically due to the demanding schedule.

“It’s been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of.”

“That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at this moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all.”

He stated the need to rest and recover in order to be at his best for upcoming shows and ensure that he can continue doing what he loves in the long term. Capaldi had to cancel several shows in Glasgow, Dublin, London, and Norway, including a performance at Capital FM's Summertime Ball on June 11.

He expressed his apologies to fans who had made travel and accommodation arrangements, acknowledging the impact of his decision.

“It’s been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of,” Capaldi wrote. “That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at this moment I’m struggling to get to grips wit it all.”

“I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I’m able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come,” he continued.

Capaldi had shows scheduled for Glasgow, Dublin, London, and Norway over the next few of weeks, including a set at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball on June 11.

He ended his statement by thanking fans who spent money on travel and hotels to see him and said he’s “extremely sorry for the impact” of his decision to take a step back.

Singer Lewis Capaldi has hinted that he might 'quit' his music career over mental health concerns.

The Before You Go artist confessed that his Imposter and Tourette's syndromes might make continuing in music impossible.

The Scottish Singer-songwriter opened up about the challenges and pressure he faced while producing his second album, alongside his documentary and amid the pandemic.

In an interview cited by The Hollywood Reporter the artist said: “I needed to hear that something is not terribly wrong with me."

“My Tourette’s I can deal with because I know that it’s not life-threatening. The vertigo I think is because I’ve had bronchitis, and I’m coming off the anti-anxiety medicine Sertraline. I also have an ear infection. It’s an amalgamation of lots of exciting ailments.”

Later in the interview, Capaldi revealed how his mental health is affecting his ability to make music.

“It’s only making music that does this to me. Otherwise I can be fine for months at a time. So it’s a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it."

"But if it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit. I hate hyperbole but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in," Capaldi added.