LHC orders immediate release of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, deputy head of PTI, speaks with the media in Islamabad on May 10, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Qureshi, a former foreign minister, has been arrested multiple times following the May 9 violent riots.

While hearing a petition against his arrest, LHC's Rawalpindi Bench ordered that Qureshi should not be arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) anymore.

The court also declared Rawalpindi deputy commissioner's MPO orders illegal and directed authorities to immediately release the PTI vice chairman without asking him to submit surety bonds.

Assistant Attorney General Abid Aziz Rajouri represented the government's side, while lawyer Taimoor Malik and Qureshi's daughter Gohar Bano Malik were there for the PTI leader.

More to follow...