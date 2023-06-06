Rune's quarter-final berth overshadowed by umpire blunder

Denmark's Holger Rune celebrates a point against Argentina´s Francisco Cerundolo during their men's singles match on day nine of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen in Paris on June 5, 2023. AFP

In a thrilling match at the French Open, Danish tennis player Holger Rune defeated Argentine Francisco Cerundolo to reach the quarter-finals. However, the match was marred by a controversial incident involving a missed double bounce call by the umpire.

During the third set, when Rune was leading 2-1, he failed to reach the ball in time, resulting in a clear double bounce. Despite the double bounce being clearly visible, the chair umpire, Kader Nouni, did not acknowledge it. Rune noticed the mistake but remained silent, while Cerundolo was furious with the decision.

Cerundolo expressed his frustration to the umpire, even threatening to get him fined. Although he battled back and won the fourth set, Cerundolo ultimately lost the match in a tight fifth-set tiebreak.

Rune acknowledged the umpire's mistake but emphasised that such errors are a part of the game. He felt sorry for Cerundolo but believed that it was a matter of accepting the ups and downs of tennis.

The controversy did not significantly impact Cerundolo's performance, as he managed to regain his focus and win a set. He maintained that he didn't allow the incident to affect his game and overall situation.

Looking ahead, Rune will face Casper Ruud of Norway in the quarter-finals, a repeat of last year's quarter-final clash. Their previous encounter at Roland Garros sparked tensions between the two players, with exchanged words and accusations. Rune hopes for a match without any problems this time, emphasising mutual respect and fair play.

For Rune, the victory against Cerundolo provided a morale boost after a tough loss in the Australian Open earlier this year. He managed to overcome the pressure and made the right decisions in crucial moments during the match.

Cerundolo, playing in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time, showed resilience and fought hard to level the match. The decider was a nail-biting affair, with Rune surviving a tough moment to eventually secure the win in a tense tiebreak.

The incident has sparked discussions about the role of umpires and the need for improved technology, such as cameras, to avoid such errors in the future. Both players hope to put the controversy behind them and focus on their upcoming quarter-final match, aiming for a drama-free encounter.