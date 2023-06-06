Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag praises Pakistani hospitality

Former Indian Test cricketer Virender Sehwag speaking during an interview in this still taken from a video on June 5, Monday. — Twitter/@_FaridKhan

Former Indian Test cricketer Virender Sehwag showered praise on the hospitality of Pakistanis, revealing that he was deeply moved by the warm reception he received during his visit to the country in 2003 when India toured the country in 2003 for a series of five One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Tests.

India emerged victorious in the ODI series with a score of 3-2 and clinched the Test series with a 2-1 victory.

In a recent interview on a YouTube channel, Sehwag fondly recalled the tour and expressed his admiration for the Pakistani people's welcoming nature. He stated, "When we toured Pakistan back in 2003-04, we found so much love from the Pakistani people."

Sehwag went on to share a heartwarming incident that occurred during the tour. Prior to the second Test in Lahore, he went shopping and purchased around 30-35 Pakistani suits for his family from a local market. To his surprise, the shopkeeper refused to accept payment, insisting that he couldn't take money from a guest. Sehwag remarked, "We received such love everywhere in Pakistan."

During the interview, Sehwag also lavished praise on former Pakistani cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq. He regarded Inzamam as Asia's greatest middle-order batsman, overshadowing even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Sehwag highlighted Inzamam's ability to remain composed and score runs under pressure, especially during the 2003-04 period when the average score of eight runs per over was deemed extraordinary.

He stated, "Tendulkar was out of batters' league; he was above it. But Inzamam was the best in the middle order. I am referring to the time around 2003-04 when a run rate of around eight seemed impossible. Teams would panic in such situations, but Inzamam remained calm while scoring at a run rate of around eight."

Inzamam-ul-Haq is regarded as one of Pakistan's finest batsmen, having represented the country in 120 Tests, 378 ODIs, and a T20I between 1991 and 2007. He played a pivotal role in Pakistan's World Cup triumph in 1992.