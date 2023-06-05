WGA to rally against Apple's Apple TV+ service at Worldwide Developers Conference

In conjunction with the Worldwide Developers Conference, the WGA has outlined its strategy to protest against Apple.

On June 5, the union plans to distribute leaflets at various locations, urging Apple to settle the ongoing dispute.

The WGA criticizes Apple TV+ for its limited streaming library, pointing out its lack of licensed programs and minimal WGA-covered scripted content.

The union emphasizes that several high-profile series, including "Loot," "Severance," and "Sinking Spring," have already been affected by the strike.

Calling for fair negotiations, the WGA urges Apple, which reported significant revenue last year, to contribute a mere $17 million per year to address writers' demands.

The protests will take place in Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Washington, DC, and outside Apple's headquarters in Cupertino.

Members of the Writers Guild of America have been striking for fairer compensation among other issues in a climate dictated by technological progression. The use of artificial intelligence in screenwriting is also among issues plaguing the WGA members who are demanding that AI should be regulated.