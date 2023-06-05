Victoria Beckham bonds with Nicola Peltz on social media after year-long feud

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz have finally moved on from their year-long rift as is evident from their loved-up photos on social media.

The fashion designer has been dropping glimpses of their family outing on her Instagram featuring her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and the Transformers actor.

The loved-up snaps of Victoria with Nicola, which were no where to be seen during the first of the actor’s marriage to Brooklyn, have made their way back to the social media app.

Lastest exchange of sweet comments between the ladies happened after Victoria Beckham dropped a series of photos from their latest family outing.

The pictures show Victoria and David Beckham with Brooklyn, Nicola, Cruz and Harper Seven on multiple occasions as they pose for sweet family snaps.

“Such a happy weekend x I love u,” Victoria captioned the photos.

In the comment section, Nicola Peltz reacted to the “last pic” which featured Brooklyn lovingly hugging his little sister Harper.

Nicola also shared some snaps with the Beckhams on her own Instagram account, captioning them, “So much fun being with everyone! love you all so much!”

Soon after Nicola tied the knot with Brooklyn, it was reported that the billionaire heiress developed issues with Victoria on her wedding day and the two haven’t been on talking terms.

Even though Nicola dismissed feud rumours in multiple interviews, fans were not convinced as they pointed out that Victoria and the actor do not exchange loved-up comments on social media like they used to.

Now, since Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola’s first wedding anniversary, the couple has started handing out with the Beckhams and their fans have finally accepted that there is no rift between them.