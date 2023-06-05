Johnny Depp extends support to daughter Lily-Rose Depp

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has extended support to his daughter Lily-Rose Depp ahead of the premiere of her drama The Idol.
Lily took to Instagram and said, “The idol premieres tonight.”
She further said, “I can’t put into words how I’m feeling right now! This show and the people I was lucky enough to make it with mean everything to me.
“Shooting it was the most special experience I’ve ever had, and I thank my lucky stars every day for the most beautiful little family we all built together. My idol fam you know who you are- I love you guys so much.”
Depp’s daughter went on to say, “Thank you for making my dreams come true, I love you both forever.”
The post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
Johnny Depp also extended support to Lily by pressing the heart button.
Lily’s The Idol co-star Canadian singer The Weeknd also liked her post.
The original ‘Hocus Pocus’ follows a trio of witches who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy on...
Margot Robbie had suffered from imposter syndrome
Jeremy Strong thinks AI cannot write good scripts like 'Succession'
Amanda Seyfried talks about playing intense role in upcoming series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to have a laid back party for daughter Lilibet
Tyler James William penned a note on Instagram to call out the speculation on his sexuality