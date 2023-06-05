When Alec Guinness 'hated' to work in 'Star Wars'

Star Wars star Alec Guinness was lauded for his Obi-Wan Kenobi role in the sci-fi flick; however, the actor was not a fan of his work in this movie.

"Apart from the money, I regret having embarked on the film," Guinness told The Guardian.

"I like them well enough, but it's not an acting job; the dialogue—which is lamentable—keeps being changed and only slightly improved, and I find myself old and out of touch with the young."

In his autobiography titled A Positively Final Appearance: A Journal, the British actor mentioned an incident where he recounted an incident after 1977's A New Hope release; an excited fan asked for his autograph before adding that he had watched the film more than a hundred times.

But the actor shocked the fan by asking for his promise not to watch it again if he wanted an autograph.

Despite his distaste toward the film, fellow actors praised his performance.

In the documentary The Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy, Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo, said, "It was, for me, fascinating to watch Alec Guinness. He was always prepared, always professional, always very kind to the other actors. He had a very clear head about how to serve the story."

