Two soldiers martyred in clash with terrorists in North Waziristan

Two soldiers from the Pakistan Army tragically lost their lives during a fierce gunbattle with terrorists in the tribal district of North Waziristan, located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), revealed on Sunday that the exchange of fire occurred on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of two militants while two others sustained injuries.

The ISPR disclosed that the troops effectively engaged the terrorists' position, successfully neutralizing two militants, while two others were wounded. The operation also led to the recovery of weapons and ammunition belonging to the slain terrorists. However, amidst the intense firefight, two valiant soldiers named Naik Zaheer Abbas, aged 38 and hailing from the Khushab district, and Lance Naik Mairaj Ud Din, aged 23 and from Dera Ismail Khan district, gallantly embraced martyrdom.

The military's media wing further stated that the area is currently being sanitized to eradicate any remaining terrorists. The ISPR emphasized the unwavering determination of the Pakistani armed forces in eliminating the threat of terrorism, underscoring that the sacrifices made by brave soldiers only serve to strengthen their resolve.

In a separate incident the day before, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were also martyred in a gunfight with terrorists in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The ISPR had issued a statement, confirming that two terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire in the Jani Khel area. The statement also highlighted the successful engagement of the terrorists' position by Pakistani troops, resulting in the elimination of two militants.