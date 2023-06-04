Johnny Depp will never return as Captain Jack Sparrow?

Johnny Depp, who is still loved for his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates Of The Caribbean" films even after experiencing legal issues with his ex-wife Amber Heard, could not reprise his role in the upcoming sequel.

Fans of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies have never given up hope of seeing Johnny Depp stepping out on deck as Jack Sparrow one more time.



Depp's career in Hollywood suffered for several years, but his legal victory against her wife Amber Heard has given birth to the question about his return to the Pirates reboot.



Film producer, before the verdict in his defamation trial, had testified that the ‘future is yet to be decided’. At the time, it hadn’t formally been announced whether Depp would be attached to the new project.

The actor, during his trial against Heard, testified that his ex-wife's defamatory statements had hurt his career and that he had been dropped from Pirates 6 days after the op-ed was published.

Disney executive Tina Newman – in a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on 19 May – stated that she didn’t “know one way or another” if Depp was still being considered for a role in the movie.

Meanwhile, a former Walt Disney Studios executive thinks Depp cold someday return to the franchise following his victory in his defamation trial.

"I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board," the former exec told People.

"There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture."

While attending the Oscars for his contribution to Top Gun: Maverick, Jerry Bruckheimer shared his desire for Depp to make a comeback in the upcoming Pirates movie during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.

Johnny Depp's return as Captain Jack Sparrow to The Pirates of The Caribbean reboot would surely be more than a victory for him and his career in the Hollywood.

However, the final Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, script and release date have not been confirmed yet. Details have been scarce, but there are also reports that Disney wants a female-driven story for the reboot.