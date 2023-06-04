Enaam Ahmed secures impressive top 5 finish at Detroit Grand Prix

British-Pakistani racer Enaam Ahmed. — Photo by author

LONDON/DETROIT: British-Pakistani racer Enaam Ahmed has achieved an impressive top-five finish at the Detroit Grand Prix.

The talented 23-year-old driver competed in the fourth round of the highly-regarded 2023 IndyNXT by Firestone event, held in Detroit, a prominent hub of automobile manufacturing in the United States.

Despite encountering a suspension part failure during the qualifying round forcing him to begin from outside the top 10, Ahmed's skill allowed him to swiftly make up ground and secure a commendable placement among the top five racers in the challenging event.

During the opening lap, Hunter McElrea caused Louis Foster's car to spin around, creating a potentially perilous situation on the track. In a quick display of skill and composure, Ahmed skillfully manoeuvred his car to evade colliding with Foster and avoided the track walls as well.

His adept evasive action ensured the safety of both himself and his fellow racers, showcasing his remarkable driving abilities under challenging circumstances following which American spectators called him the Pakistani Panther.

Photograph of Enaam Ahmed's racing car. — Photo by author

This is the second time in a month that Ahmed has ended up in the top five places, beating the most talented racing drivers the US and the world have to offer.

“The concrete canyon that is the Detroit Street circuit, I had to be careful as there was chaos all around at the start. I still managed to pass seven cars,” an excited Ahmed said after picking up several places and finishing fifth in the race.

This is his second top-five finish after a fourth-place finish at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama. The racer has now jumped to the eighth position in the championship standings.

Enaam Ahmed drives his racing car. — Photo by author

“Championship success is a long game. Both my team and myself are rookies in the series and we are learning from each other. My goal is to be in the top five this year, gain experience in American ovals and the style of racing. If the opportunity is there I want to fight for the title this year,” explains Ahmed.

Ahmed's illustrious career flying under the Pakistani flag has seen him beat the records of Formula One driver's Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Not only that, he is also the British Formula 3 Champion, the first ever high-level Formula Championship winner in the history of Pakistan and has surpassed the record of Ayrton Senna by winning 13 races in one season.