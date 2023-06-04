Injury-plagued Eden Hazard to leave Real Madrid after four seasons. Twitter/brfootball

Eden Hazard, the Belgian football player, will be leaving Real Madrid after enduring several seasons plagued by injuries, as announced by the club.

Hazard, who joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for a record-breaking fee, struggled to find his footing due to ankle injuries soon after his arrival. Throughout his time at Real Madrid, he made just 54 league appearances, scoring seven goals.

Real Madrid confirmed the agreement for Hazard's departure, expressing their appreciation for him and wishing him the best for his future endeavors.

Another player, Marco Asensio, also revealed his departure from Real Madrid at the end of his contract. Asensio had a successful tenure with the club, winning major titles, but struggled to secure a consistent starting position.

Sources from the club and Hazard's entourage confirmed his imminent departure, and an official announcement is expected soon. Hazard is set to bid farewell to the Santiago Bernabeu during Real Madrid's last match of the season. While Hazard initially intended to stay, Real Madrid wanted him to leave, resulting in an agreement.

Retirement is a possibility for Hazard, but no decision has been made yet. Since joining Real Madrid, Hazard has made 76 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists.

During his time at Real Madrid, Eden Hazard had a mixed career. Playing for four seasons in a total of 76 appearances, he struggled to score goals, managing only seven in his entire Real Madrid career.

In the 2019-20 season, Hazard played in 22 matches, but he only scored one goal and provided three assists. The following season, 2020-21, he played 21 games, scoring three goals and making two assists.

In the 2021-22 season, Hazard made 23 appearances, scoring once and providing two assists. Finally, in the 2022-23 season, he played in 10 games across different competitions, but he only managed to provide a single assist.

Despite his difficulties on the field, Hazard did have some success in terms of trophies won. Throughout his four seasons at Real Madrid, he accumulated a total of eight trophies. These include the prestigious Champions League title, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups.