Amanda Seyfried reveals Tom Holland‘s ‘sweet’ bond with her kids on The Crowded set

Amanda Seyfried has recently discussed about Tom Holland's sweet bond with her kids on the set of The Crowded Room.



Speaking at the Apple TV+ show premiere in New York on June 1, the Mean Girls alum told E! News, “He was so sweet with my daughter.”

Amanda, who shares six-year-old Nina and two-year-old Thomas with her husband Thomas Sadoski, revealed, “My daughter would be drawing, and he would like go, ‘'Hello!’”

“He loved my dog. I did have some visits a lot. It was nice,” said the Dear John actress.

Amanda disclosed that her kids didn’t have any idea about Tom’s superhero movies. However, she mentioned that she does plan to have them watch Tom’s movies.

“I'm excited for my daughter to get into those movies and my son… I mean, he's going to freak out,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Amanda also shared her thoughts about her new series, saying, “I think this specific story really cuts to the core of some major issues we have, like societal stigmatisations.”

“I don't know. There's a big conversation to be had once everybody sees this show, and I'm excited to have it,” added the Emmy winner.