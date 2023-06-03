Jennifer Garner expresses solidarity with Hollywood writers

Jennifer Garner expressed solidarity with the writers of "The Last Thing He Told Me".

The cast of the show also joined the protest with the actress. Garner took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of the demonstration.

"The Cast of 'The Last Thing He Told Me' is proud to walk in solidarity with our showrunners and writers," she wrote.

According to Glamour The Writer's Guild of America is on strike, and many television shows and movies have begun feeling the effects. From Stranger Things to Severance, the writers' strike has halted production on shows and movies across the country.

Some shows, however, are continuing production despite the strike. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, for example, is moving forward with Season 2 production, but its own showrunners will not be on set.

The publication reported that work will also continue on House of the Dragon Season 2; George R.R. Martin recently said that, since scripts for the season were finished months ago, the production is in the hands of the directors and crew now.