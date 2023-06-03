'Batman,' 'Breaking Bad,' and 'The Sopranos' props to hit auction block

James Comisar, curator of the Comisar Collection, is offering enthusiasts and collectors a unique opportunity to own souvenirs from favourite TV shows.

Comisar, who began collecting television memorabilia in the 1990s, is selling nearly 1,000 items from his personal collection, spanning from the 1950s to the present day.

The collection includes iconic props from beloved shows like "Batman," "Sopranos," "All in the Family," and even the bar from "Cheers."

Speaking to Variety Comisar revealed how many of his pieces are up for sale.

"Many, if not most, of my very best pieces and most valuable as far as iconography is concerned, valuable as in present art market is concerned, is in the sale."

"It’s not like we held back any super, great pieces for future sales. Batman and Robin costumes, that’s got to be a half million bucks. Archie and Edith’s chairs, who knows where that lands. This is not just the very best of my collection."

"This is the very best that our art market has ever seen."

Working with Heritage Auctions, Comisar hopes to provide fans with a chance to own a piece of their favorite shows and preserve the history of television storytelling.

Despite initial challenges in finding support from studios, Comisar remains dedicated to honoring television's cultural significance and creating a public space for these cherished artifacts.