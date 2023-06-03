Brooke Shields explains why she was against her daughter pursuing modelling

Brooke Shields has recently confessed she never wanted her daughter Grier Hammond Henchy to join modelling.



During her appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark show on Thursday, the Blue Lagoon star said she was worried when Grier showed her interesting in runway modelling.

“I fought it for so long,” disclosed Brooke.

The former model and actress remarked, “It's such a different industry now than it was.”

Explaining how the industry has changed over the years, the Pretty Baby actress stated, “We didn’t have social media when I was a model.”

Brooke confessed that the modelling world has “now turned into a rat race”.

The actress pointed out that Grier aspires to work as a professional runway model.

“That's brutal, and backstage is just brutal,” noted Brooke.

She admitted, “I never did runway. I don't think I would've been able to handle it.”

During the show, Brooke told the hosts that she finally had to give in on daughter’s insistence.

However, the actress did set some ground rules for her daughter.

“I finally had to give in and say if you're gonna do this, A) I'm not gonna be your manager. You're going to be with an agency,” asserted Brooke.

The actress further said, “You are gonna have a great work ethic. It's not going to be comfortable and you're gonna listen to me. Those are my rules.”

“And you're going to college,” she added.

Meanwhile, Brooke appeared on the show to promote her documentary, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which reflects on her life and career.