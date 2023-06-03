Fern Britton, former co-host of Phillip Schofield on ‘This Morning’ reveals emotional post

The 65 year old hosted the show alongside Schofield between the years 1999 and 2009

Former co-host of TV presenter Phillip Schofield on This Morning Fern Britton has shared an emotional post amidst his career-ending scandal. The TV presenter chose to ignore all the drama as she tweeted about the show Ted Lasso.

“Just watched the final #TedLasso with cuppa in bed. Tears rolling down my face but such a smile in my heart. What a show what a cast what a story.”

The 65 year old hosted the show alongside Schofield between the years 1999 and 2009 but after a decade together, they went through a highly publicized fall out and have not spoken since.

This tweet of hers took up quite a different tone to the post she made earlier that seemed to be alluding to the entire affair scandal which led to Schofield resigning from ITV.

“Unexpected calls from old mates are so lovely. Just had the loveliest catch up with @EamonnHolmes. I think we have known each other since the 80's when we were babies. Shooting the breeze.”

She made the post only a few hours after Schofield revealed the news of his infidelity to the Daily Mail. Holmes has been very vocal about criticizing ITV and Schofield, even going on to claim that several bosses at ITV knew about the affair and worked to keep it secret.