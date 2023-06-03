 
Saturday June 03, 2023
National

Lahore ATC discharges PTI’s Yasmin Rashid from Jinnah House attack case

Lahore ATC rejects police request seeking physical remand of Yasmin Rashid

By Naveen Ali
June 03, 2023
Former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. — File
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid, who was arrested following May 9 violent protests, has been discharged from the Jinnah House attack case.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore announced the verdict on Saturday and rejected the police request to grant her physical remand.

More to follow..