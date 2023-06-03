Lahore ATC discharges PTI’s Yasmin Rashid from Jinnah House attack case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid, who was arrested following May 9 violent protests, has been discharged from the Jinnah House attack case.
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore announced the verdict on Saturday and rejected the police request to grant her physical remand.
More to follow..
