Zardari meets PML-Q chief to discuss political scenario, economy

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (left) calls on PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. — Radio Pakistan/File

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, to discuss the post-election political situation, the country's economic condition, and other important issues.

During the meeting, Shujaat emphasised the importance of prioritising the welfare of the people and reducing inflation, urging all political parties to contribute to the recovery of the country's economy.

Zardari welcomed several former lawmakers from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other parties who recently joined the PPP.



“Do not turn political grudges into personal enmity. Think about the country as our existence is linked with Pakistan,” Shujaat said in the meeting with Zardari.

The senior politician underscored the need for the welfare of the people, adding that “politics can be done later”.

“Reducing inflation should be the top priority of the incumbent government,” he asserted. The PML-Q leader urged all the political parties to play their role in recovering the country’s economy.

He added that the upcoming budget, scheduled to be presented on May 9, should be “tax-free” and urged the coalition government to increase the salaries and pensions of government employees.

On May 1, a large number of political figures including former members of the National Assembly and provincial assembly belonging to Southern Punjab announced joining the Bilaweal Bhutto-led PPP.

The announcement came after the lawmakers' meeting with Zardari at the Bilawal House.

The new PPP members include former MNA Qutub Farid Koreja, former MPAs Allah Wasaya Chunnu Leghari (father of former PTI MPA and Punjab cabinet member Khurram Leghari), Rasool Bakhsh Jatoi, Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, Abbas Alamdar Qureshi, Pir Jaffer Muzamil, Abdul Ghafoor Arain, Amir Hyder Wattoo, Salman Ayub Mohal, Qasim Ali Shamsi, and Fariha Batool.

Zardari had welcomed the new additions to the party fold.