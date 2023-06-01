Ego of some people bigger than Pakistan: Shujaat

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said the stubbornness and ego of some people in Pakistan has become bigger than the country. During a meeting with various delegations here on Wednesday, he said ignorance and personal enmity were prevailing that was not good. The Pakistan Army is the guarantee of a safe and strong Pakistan, those who criticize the army should look at the situation in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Pakistan and the Pakistan Army are the centre of hopes for the Muslim Ummah. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) on Wednesday decided to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) to develop a consensus for a strategy to steer the country out of the prevailing political and economic turmoil.

According to the PMLQ spokesman, all political parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would be invited to the APC, date for which would be announced later. The APC is aimed at bringing together all major political parties on a platform to resolve the issues through dialogue.