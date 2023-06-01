Several ex-MPs meet Zardari, join PPP

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari with former PM Yousuf Raza Gilani and several south Punjab leaders on 31 May 2023.—Twitter@MediacellPPP

LAHORE: A large number of political groups from Southern Punjab comprising former members of parliament (MNAs and MPAs) on Wednesday announced joining the Pakistan People’s Party after meeting former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The politicians include former MNA Qutub Farid Korija, former MPAs Allah Wasaya Chunnu Leghari (father of former PTI MPA and Punjab cabinet member Khurram Leghari), Rasool Bakhsh Jatoi, Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi, Abbas Alamdar Qureshi, Pir Jaffer Muzamil, Abdul Ghafoor Arain, Amir Hyder Wattoo, Salman Ayub Mohal, Qasim Ali Shamsi and Fariha Batool. Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gillani, former governor Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, former chairman Senate Nayyar Hussein Bokhari and Hassan Murtaza were present.

The majority of the politicians hail from Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Mianwala, Khanewal and Okara. Zardari welcomed the new entrants in the party fold. Yusuf Raza Gillani while talking to the media outside the Bilawal House said Imran Khan committed a mistake by dissolving assemblies. He said the entire nation including PTI members were condemning May 9 incidents.

The law would take its course and “we are not to decide as to who would be minus in the future”. He said no party should have a militant wing. Many politicians are in contact with the PPP. The party with good performance would form the next government.