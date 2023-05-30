Imran Khan to be tried under Army Act for ‘masterminding’ riots: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (Left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan (Right). — APP/AFP/File

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would be prosecuted under Army Act in a military court for “masterminding” the May 9 violent protests that saw attacks on defence installations in various parts of the country.



“Imran Khan made a plan to target military installations and ensured its implementation so according to my understanding, it is a case of the military court,” the security czar said in an interview with a private TV channel on Tuesday.

He added that the deposed prime minister — who was removed from power through a no-confidence motion in April last year — was the “mastermind” of the attacks and had planned it before, and the argument that he was in jail does not hold.

“All the planning was done before Imran Khan’s arrest and the main architect of this is Imran Khan,” said the minister.

He also added that the government has “evidence” of Khan’s involvement.

Enraged by the PTI chief’s arrest, party workers and supporters allegedly pillaged government and military installations on May 9.

To contain the violence, the government called in the army and announced that the protesters would be tried under army laws.

A large number of PTI workers and leaders have been arrested in a countrywide crackdown.

Today an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad approved handing over four accused involved in attacking defence installations during May 9 riots to the military court.

A day earlier, the ATC in Rawalpindi approved the transfer of eight accused involved in the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) during the May 9 riots to military courts.

The transfer of the cases was approved by ATC Judge Hamid Hussain after Deputy Prosecutor General Malik Rafqat Ali moved a petition seeking the transfer of the suspects to military courts.

Similarly, 16 suspects including ex-PTI MPA involved in the ransacking and vandalising of Jinnah House in Lahore, were handed over to the commanding officer last week.