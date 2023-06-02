Prince Andrew accuser falls outside court

Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre stumbled outside Manhattan federal court after she faced Rina Oh who is suing her for $10 million for publicly naming her as a recruiter for Jeffrey Epstein, according to Daily Mail



The publication reported that the women are in court since 2021 when Oh filed the lawsuit against Giuffre for defamation, citing a series of year-old tweets that asserted that Oh was Epstein's girlfriend and recruited girls for him to abuse.



Last year, Prince Andrew, the second son of late Queen Elizabeth II, settled a lawsuit brought by Giuffre, the woman who had accused him of raping her when she was a teenage victim of Andrew’s friend Jeffrey Epstein.



The amount that the Duke of York Giuffre remained confidential.

According to court filing Andrew said he would make a substantial donation” to a charity “in support of victims’ rights.”

Prince Andrew did not admit to any of Giuffre’s accusations against him in the statement announcing the settlement.

The Duke of York lost his military titles and royal patronages after the sex scandal. Andrew is the father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Giuffre claimed that Andrew sexually abused her when she was under 18 at Mr. Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan and on his private island, Little St. James, in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

