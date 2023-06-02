Kanye West files new assault lawsuit from celebrity photographer

Kanye West has recently been hit with a new lawsuit from female photographer for showing violent behaviour.



According to Metro, the female photographer Nichol Lechmanik organised a press conference on June 1 where she alleged that Kanye, known as Ye, “reached into my car as if he were going to hit me, he grabbed my phone out of my hand and then angrily threw it into the street”.

Nichol said that the incident had taken a toll on her and “caused so much fear that she “has not been the same since”.

She asserted, “He has no right to assault me, batter me, or cause me to be afraid to pursue my profession.”

Nichol Lechmanik (L) and attorney Gloria Allred (R)

Addressing Ye, the photographer pointed out, “I want Ye to know that he cannot do what he did to me without facing consequences.

She added, “I am determined to stand up for myself to let him know that he must change his abhorrent behaviour.”

“We’re mindful of the celebrities. We’re always concerned of their well-being. I would never do any harm,” concluded Nichol.

Meanwhile, the photographer’s attorney Gloria Allred claimed that the Donda rapper should remember he was in a public place when the incident took place.

“Anyone has the right to film in a public place. If he doesn’t want to take the risk of being filmed, he can choose to stay in his home where he’ll have privacy.”