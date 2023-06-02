Rihanna surpasses Taylor Swift to become Forbes' richest self-made female celebrity

Rihanna has amassed great wealth due to her success in both the music and cosmetic industry

Forbes' has unveiled its highly coveted America’s Richest Self-Made Women list, highlighting the incredible financial success of various celebrities.

Among them, Rihanna claims the top spot with her vast wealth. The Work singer secures an impressive 20th position on the list of richest self-made women, with a remarkable self-made score of 10.

Rihanna has an estimated self-worth of $1.4 billion, a feat she achieved by means of her accomplishments in both the music and cosmetics industries.

Her collaboration with LVMH in Fenty Beauty has contributed significantly to her success, with the brand experiencing a doubling of earnings in 2022.

Furthermore, her ownership stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which was valued at $1 billion in 2022, further cements her reputation as a savvy entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift claims the 34th position on the Forbes list, with a remarkable "self-made score" of 8 and an estimated net worth of $740 million.

Beyoncé also features on the list, securing the 48th spot with a commendable "self-made score" of 8 and an estimated net worth of $540 million.

The Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women list celebrates the achievements of other pioneering women in the entertainment industry, including Oprah, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Madonna, Céline Dion, Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon, Barbra Streisand, Serena Williams, and Shonda Rhimes.