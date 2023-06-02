Phillip Schofield opens up on suicidal thoughts in shocking tell-all interview

Phillip Schofield reveals his affair with runner began when he was 20 years old.

During a candid interview with BBC's Amol Rajan, Phillip Schofield, the former host of This Morning, openly discussed his affair with a significantly younger runner and the impact it has had on his mental well-being.

Schofield, who abruptly resigned from the show last week, disclosed that he has been experiencing suicidal thoughts and empathizes with how Caroline Flack felt before her untimely passing in 2020.

Schofield admitted that he had lied to ITV, his agency YMU, colleagues, and friends about the affair and that he was in a "mess" with his own sexuality at the time it happened.

He also revealed that he had met the runner when he was just 15 years old, but that their affair began when he was 20 and was always “consensual.”

“He had been working at the show for a few months and we’d become mates,” said Schofield. “Then in my dressing room one day, something happened.”

While some have accused Schofield of abusing his power, he vehemently denied the allegation, saying that he and the runner were "mates" and still are.

Schofield acknowledged that homophobia played a role in the public's reaction to the affair, stating, “If it was male-female then it wouldn’t be such a scandal.”

Throughout the interview, Schofield expressed concern for the runner's welfare and revealed that he had engaged a lawyer to provide him with independent support.

“The lie got too big for all of us. It was growing and growing and growing and crossed over from online to mainstream news,” he concluded.