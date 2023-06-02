Robert De Niro sends his blessing to Al Pacino on expecting baby with Noor Alfallah

Robert De Niro congratulated his friend Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah on their pregnancy.

The Goodfellas star, who recently welcomed his seventh baby – his first with girlfriend Tiffany Chen – said he is “vey happy” for The Godfather actor.

"He's a few years older than me,” De Niro said on Today when asked about his reaction on Pacino and Alfallah’s pregnancy. “God bless him."

"Very happy for him," he added of Pacino, with whom he has starred in multiple projects including The Irishman.

Speaking about his own experience of embracing fatherhood again at his “stage in age,” the actor told Hoda Kotb he has a “certain awareness” about parenting.

“When you’re older, you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics. Everything, family dynamics,” the 79-year-old actor explained.

He added, “You can’t avoid learning certain things and then how you can deal with those, manage them and this and that.”

In another interview with Extra, De Niro was asked if his new born daughter Gia Virgini and Pacino's soon-to-be-born child will have playdates.

In response, the Oscar winner said, “Good question,” before adding, “Floor play.”

Just few days after De Niro revealed that he has become a dad for the seventh time, it was reported that Pacino’s baby with Alfallah is due in a month.