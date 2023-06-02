Sonakshi Sinha turns 36: Shatrughan Sinha showers 'loads of love' on daughter

Shatrughan Sinha also lauds daughter Sonakshi Sinha for her performance in 'Dahaad'

Sonakshi Sinha has turned 36 today; father Shatrughan Sinha has has showered loads of love on her on this aupicious ocassion.

Taking it to his Twitter handle, Shatrughan dropped a bunch of pictures of him with daughter Sonakshi from her childhood until her young age.

He also wrote a detailed note along with the photos expressing his love for the daughter and lauding her performance in latest released web-series Dahaad.

The Kaala Patthar actor wrote: "How beautiful times have gone by. On this great and auspicious day loads of love for the apple of our eye, for another wonderful year of fun, entertainment and great achievements. We are all so very proud of your strength & everything you have..”

“accomplished, especially the milestone you have created with 'Dahaad' which is the talk of the town today and one of the most wonderful films, which adds another feather to your body of work, recently released on amazing Prime Video.”

He further added: “You shall always remain very special to us. May your special day bring abundance of happiness, joy and lots of love today and everyday. 'Happy great day!' God Bless.”

Work wise, Sonakshi Sinha is receiving immense love for Dahaad. She plays an extremly brave lady police officer opposite Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma in the crime-thriller drama, reports Pinkvilla.

