'WWE' legend Ted DiBiase admits suffering from 'severe brain trauma'

WWE legend Ted DiBiase has admitted that he is suffering from a severe brain trauma.

The 69-year-old former wrestler spoke about it in an interview and revealed that his medical condition is leading him towards the worst, as the brain trauma is impacting his memory.

DiBiase said: “I don’t have Alzheimer’s and I don’t have dementia. But, referring to the doctor, he said, they say: “Ted, you have something we just simply call it severe brain trauma.”

While talking about his medical condition, widely known as the Million Dollar Man, said he is not at all surprised by the diagnosis, but he emphasized on the fact that his condition has an effect on his short-term memory.

In the latest podcast episode of Everybody’s Got A Pod, the former wrestler added: "I only wrestled maybe almost 20 years, so I’m not surprised I might have a little brain trauma."

"What it affects is my memory, and they say it’d be easier for me to remember something I did 40 or 50 years ago, but the short-term memory some of the stuff like now it’s bits and pieces”, he concluded.

Ted DiBiase made his debut in the ring in 1974. He made himself a vital part of the WWE world by creating his own Million Dollar Championship. He not just became a King of the Ring, but is also known as a three-time winner of WWE Tag championship, reports Metro.co.uk.