Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet mingle with families at BBQ night

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are seemingly getting serious in their romance.

The couple was reportedly spotted together at the actor's home this week as they enjoyed a BBQ party.

Kylie was also introduced to Timothee's family, including sister Pauline Chalamet.

Of the date evening, Metro.co.uk adds: "The mom-of-two could be seen chatting to his sister in other images, Pauline Chalamet, on the grounds of the property, with Kendall Jenner also mingling with the group.

Meanwhile, an insider tells US Weekly that "they have a really fun and flirty exchange between them, and he makes Kylie smile."

Entertainment Tonight, however, adds that the couple is “casually seeing each other” and that they’ve been “trying to keep it low-key.”

“Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom. [Their relationship is] not serious,” the insider adds.

“They are becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie wants to take things day by day and see where it goes,” says the ET source. “Her family thinks it’s great that Kylie is doing her thing and they are supportive.”

“Timothée loves that Kylie is such a hands-on mom and a boss,” the insider continues. “He appreciates her confidence and thinks she’s incredibly beautiful.”