Holly Willoughby seen enjoying beach day in Portugal amid Phillip Schofield's scandal

Holly Willoughby has left the UK with her family in the wake of her co-star Phillip Schofield's affair scandal.



The TV presenter, who was the out of the sight since the Schofield's controversy, broke the cover on Thursday as she appeared enjoying a day at the beach in Portugal, soaking up the sun in swimsuit and hotpants.

The "This Morning" host was photographed in black swimsuit alongside her sister and three children. It comes after her statement revealing former co-star and best friend Phillip “lied to her” about his affair with a much younger male.



It was revealed earlier on the same day that Holly had fled the country to stay in her £8m holiday home in Portugal while on a break from "This Morning".

Last night, she was seen dining outside under a canopy-style roof at the restaurant with her parents, sister Kelly, and three children.

In a statement, 42-year-old Holly said last week: "It's taken time to process yesterday's news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie."

Schofield, who presented This Morning alongside Holly for 14 years, apologised for lying in a statement last week - but didn’t mention Holly by name, saying: "I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague."

"That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over. When I chose to come out I did so entirely for my own wellbeing. Nobody 'forced' me out. In an effort to protect my ex-colleague I haven't been truthful about the relationship."