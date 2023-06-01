Kim Kardashian speaks out after critics slammed The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian has recently spoken out after the critics hit out at The Kardashians for not being as open as they used to be in Keeping Up With the Kardashians.



In the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, Kim, her sister Khloé, and Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney Kardashian's children explained how their lives have changed between two reality series.

Kim said, “When we started 'Keeping Up,' all of us were 20 years old and had no kids, and no lives, and this was our only job and only career. There wasn't even social media.”

“So, for anyone to even want the same thing, this is... now I know what it's like when would be like, ‘I want the old artist back’,” remarked the Skims founder.

The reality star added, “People grow and evolve.”

Kim shared her reaction to the comment made by Variety TV critic Daniel D'Addario's, who described the show as “plot-free” and “work-obsessed”.

In his review, Daniel wrote that the “family is under no obligation to express things about which they'd rather keep silent, it won't come as a surprise if, in time, the public's attention begins to move on”.

Meanwhile, Kim disclosed that she still “loves doing The Kardashians”, even after over 15 years in the reality show

“I look at it as an opportunity to like, help other people with what they're going through,” she concluded.