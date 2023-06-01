Lizzo ‘close to giving up’ her music career after body-shaming comments

Lizzo has recently revealed she’s “close to giving up” her music career after body-shaming comments.



The Truth Hurts hit-maker opened up about the abuse” she received daily due to her “weight”

On May 31, the Juice singer posted a screenshot of hurtful tweet by a follower, Layah Haipern, which read, “How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating.”

Lizzo shared her frustrating reaction to the tweet and wrote, “I JUST logged on [to] the app and this is the type of (expletive) I see about me on a daily basis.”

The About Damn Time singer continued, “Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food’.”

“I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO...,” stated the musician.

She added, “I am tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some (expletive).”

In another post, Lizzo also replied to a second comment, which said, “I don’t think Lizzie wants to be smaller... yet... If she did, she would be. It’s her brand.”

“This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out,” clarified the pop singer.

She remarked, “Y’all speak on y’all know NOTHING ABOUT and I’m starting to get heated.”

Lizzo further said, “The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media... all because I’m fat???? This is CRAZY.”

“I HATE IT HERE,” she wrote in a separate post.

Lizzo mentioned, “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a farm.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo has changed her Twitter account to “protected” tweets. This means users are unable to see her posts unless they already followed her.



