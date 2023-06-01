Tom Hanks confesses he loathes some of his films

Revered Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks has delivered some of greatest ever titles in films. That however didn’t stop the Hollywood A-lister from admitting he despises some of his films.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker Live the Cast Away star confessed he ‘hates’ some of his own films.

“OK, let’s admit this: We all have seen movies that we hate. I have been in some movies that I hate,” Hanks said.

“You have seen some of my movies and you hate them.”

“Here are the five points of the Rubicon that are crossed by anybody who makes movies: The first Rubicon you cross is saying yes to the film. Your fate is sealed. You are going to be in that movie. The second Rubicon is when you actually see the movie that you made. It either works and is the movie you wanted to make, or it does not work and it’s not the movie you wanted to make.”

He continued, “That has nothing to do with Rubicon No. 3, the critical reaction to it — which is a version of the vox populi. Someone is going to say, ‘I hated it.’ Other people can say, ‘I think it’s brilliant.’ Somewhere in between the two is what the movie actually is. The fourth Rubicon is the commercial performance of the film. Because, if it does not make money, your career will be toast sooner than you want it to be. That’s just the fact. That’s the business. The fifth Rubicon is time.”

Hanks posited that time is a big factor while talking about his first directorial product That Thing You Do!. The film was a box-office dud but became a cult classic two decades later.

“You have to trust the entire process to collaborators who you hope are working at the absolute top of their game farther down the line,” Hanks summarized. “You can only have faith and hope — and what’s bigger than faith and hope?”