Will Asia Cup be taken away from Pakistan?

Indian captain Rohit Sharma (left) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam walk out for the toss during the Asia Cup in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on September 4, 2022. — ACC

As the controversy surrounding this year's Asia Cup venue continues, there are reports circulating that the cricket event might take place without Pakistan.

According to a report by The Telegraph India, the Asian event might take place in Sri Lanka instead of Pakistan.

“Pakistan will be categorically told at the next executive board meeting of the ACC that all other participating nations have agreed to play in Sri Lanka. PCB, the designated hosts for this edition, is not finding any takers for its proposal and has to abide by playing in Sri Lanka or pull out,” the report stated.

“India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be the four teams in the fray if Pakistan do not participate. Whether a fifth team will be included is yet to be decided,” it added.

The crisis emerged when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team to Pakistan, saying that the event should take place at a neutral venue.



In a bid to solve the issue, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed a hybrid model as it is not interested in hosting the event outside Pakistan since it would affect its efforts with regard to the return of international cricket in the country.

However, the Indian cricket board is unlikely to accept the hybrid model which included four matches of the group stage in Pakistan with the remainder of the tournament taking place at a neutral venue.

According to The News, earlier today, the visiting delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) declared Pakistan a peaceful country for sports and expressed their satisfaction with the country's capability to host the 2025 Champions Trophy.



The delegation hinted at playing a mediating role between the PCB and the BCCI while seeking assurance from Pakistan regarding their participation in the upcoming World Cup.